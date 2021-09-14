Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading 1% Higher

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). 1,977,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,661,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.96 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £22.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 564,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

About Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.