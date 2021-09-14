ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $639.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.59 and its 200-day moving average is $537.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.00 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.