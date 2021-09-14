Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Announces Final Dividend of $0.23

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Seven Group’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64.

In other news, insider Terry Davis bought 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$21.91 ($15.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$173,869.82 ($124,192.73). Also, insider Ryan Stokes bought 40,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$20.34 ($14.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$816,081.48 ($582,915.34).

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

