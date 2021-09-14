SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Down 8%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.60. 18,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,178,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

