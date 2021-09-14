Shard Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

