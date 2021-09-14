SharedStake Hits Market Cap of $84,220.55 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $84,220.55 and $30,863.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SharedStake has traded down 45.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

