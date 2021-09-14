Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEII remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
About Sharing Economy International
