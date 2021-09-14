Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.71

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 6119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

