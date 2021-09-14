Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 38,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,724. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.
About Shenzhou International Group
