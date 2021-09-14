Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 38,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,724. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.