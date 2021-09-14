Shield Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $35,746.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $35,746.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.67 or 0.00014179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00121923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00170593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.90 or 1.00367924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.44 or 0.07055501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.20 or 0.00897120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002891 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

