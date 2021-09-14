SHIELD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $405.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $145,089.99 and approximately $405.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,034.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.61 or 0.07266162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00388166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.71 or 0.01364328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.50 or 0.00572987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.23 or 0.00519247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00340925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006538 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

