ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. ShipChain has a market cap of $431,255.16 and approximately $15.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

