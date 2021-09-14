Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,476.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,517.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

