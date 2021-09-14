Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Raised by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 13.5% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Shopify worth $155,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,578,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded down $12.39 on Tuesday, reaching $1,464.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,517.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.