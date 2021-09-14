Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $45.33 on Major Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $45.33 or 0.00096872 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and $448,685.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00169486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.73 or 0.99706964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.40 or 0.07029849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00884332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,645 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

