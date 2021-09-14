Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASCL. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Get Ascential alerts:

LON ASCL opened at GBX 419.40 ($5.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.12. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97).

In other news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.