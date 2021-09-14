Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Porvair stock opened at GBX 634 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 622.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.71 million and a P/E ratio of 29.87. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60.

Get Porvair alerts:

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.