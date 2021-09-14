Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OCDO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,874 ($24.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,892.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,983.95. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The company has a market cap of £14.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.89.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Insiders have bought a total of 17,018 shares of company stock worth $29,911,080 in the last 90 days.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

