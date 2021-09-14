Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OCDO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).
Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,874 ($24.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,892.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,983.95. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The company has a market cap of £14.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.89.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.