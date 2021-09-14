Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

LON JD opened at GBX 1,049 ($13.71) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 963.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 916.14. The stock has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.61.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

