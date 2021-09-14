Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Drops By 87.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 382,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

