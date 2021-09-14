Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Drops By 87.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 382,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
3DX Industries Company Profile
