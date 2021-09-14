Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Increases By 737.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 737.3% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ABILF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Ability has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.92.

Get Ability alerts:

About Ability

Ability, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.