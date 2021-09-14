Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Increases By 737.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 737.3% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
OTCMKTS:ABILF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Ability has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.92.
About Ability
