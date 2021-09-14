Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Declines By 86.7%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AGGFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. African Gold Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

