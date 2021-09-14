Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Declines By 86.7%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AGGFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. African Gold Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24.
About African Gold Group
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.