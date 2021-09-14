Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 85.1%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AFLYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 8,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.