Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Drops By 99.9%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGNPF remained flat at $$0.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,465. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

