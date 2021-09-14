Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Decreases By 92.4%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NIE stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. 31,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund makes up about 1.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.