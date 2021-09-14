Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Drops By 98.8%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APHLF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 603,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,847. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

