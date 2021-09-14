Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Drops By 99.3%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATAQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

