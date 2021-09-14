Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Rises By 582.4%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 582.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARREF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,808. The firm has a market cap of $181.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.52. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

