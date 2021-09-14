Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Rises By 582.4%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 582.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ARREF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,808. The firm has a market cap of $181.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.52. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
