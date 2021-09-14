Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Expands By 1,394.1%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,394.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AGCZ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Andes Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Andes Gold
