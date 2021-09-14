Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Expands By 1,394.1%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,394.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AGCZ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Andes Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get Andes Gold alerts:

About Andes Gold

Andes Gold Corp is engaged in the operation of leased mineral properties, which mines for mineral resources. It develops and produces gold assets in Ecuador and some areas in South America. The company was founded by Alejandro Diaz on July 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Andes Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andes Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.