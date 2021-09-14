Short Interest in Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Expands By 1,250.0%

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AMEFF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Appreciated Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Appreciated Media Company Profile

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Shaw, Tony Zhang and Norman Tsui on January 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

