Short Interest in Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Expands By 1,250.0%

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
AMEFF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Appreciated Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
Appreciated Media Company Profile
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Appreciated Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciated Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.