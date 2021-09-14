Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Expands By 3,300.0%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

