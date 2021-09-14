Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Grows By 1,221.8%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, an increase of 1,221.8% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 14,800,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,536,063. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.