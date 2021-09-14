Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Drops By 98.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASDRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,589. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.