Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Drops By 98.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASDRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,589. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
