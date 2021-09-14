Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Declines By 94.6%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATCMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 13,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,715. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

