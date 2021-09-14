Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 94.3%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 137,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BAOS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.