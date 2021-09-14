Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Drops By 96.3%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBSEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 984,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

