Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Decreases By 99.9%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,916,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 106,833,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,723,012. Beyond Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

