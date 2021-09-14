Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Drops By 95.2%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOZTY. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS BOZTY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Boozt AB has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

