Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Increases By 700.0%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CHPXY stock remained flat at $$11.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

