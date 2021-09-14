Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Drops By 84.2%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

