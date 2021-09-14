Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Drops By 86.6%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 134,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CNFR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 14,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,536. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

