Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Declines By 95.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DFMTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 106,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.59.
About Defense Metals
