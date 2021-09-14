Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Rises By 1,466.7%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECAOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.