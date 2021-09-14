Short Interest in EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Drops By 88.9%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVAHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 52,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,132. EGF Theramed Health has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Get EGF Theramed Health alerts:

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.