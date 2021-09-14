Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Declines By 98.5%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

ESALY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. 5,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

