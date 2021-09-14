Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Decreases By 95.5%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 4,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,493. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

ECIFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

