Short Interest in FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Declines By 95.2%

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCIC remained flat at $$1.86 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. FCCC has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

