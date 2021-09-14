Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Rises By 1,200.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FACO traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.42. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

