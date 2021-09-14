Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Drops By 90.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the August 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Shares of DVOL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 12,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

