Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Increases By 1,033.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a growth of 1,033.8% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $8,943,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,335,000 after acquiring an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,551,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

